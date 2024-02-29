DARE TO DELEGATE

Outsource common tasks in your daily life!

There are 24 hours in a day, but you have 30 hours’ worth of things to do. Sometimes, you just need a helping hand to get everything on the to-do list done. Fortunately, a myriad of tasks can be outsourced, allowing you more time to feel productive while also having the chance to focus on other activities. If you’re ready to delegate certain chores and duties of daily life, check out the following tips and insights from professional organizer and time management expert Diane Quintana, owner of DNQ Solutions, who serves metro Atlanta and beyond, including Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Brookhaven.

How do I know which tasks I should outsource in my life?

If you are feeling overwhelmed, ask yourself what is bothering you the most. Look at the list of everything you want and need to do, and then be proactive instead of reactive. You can ease your schedule by thinking about which tasks are really important for you to do yourself. For others, find ways to delegate.

What are some of most popular tasks to outsource that can save me time?

We all know about grocery delivery services like Instacart. If you want fresh food prepared, there are chefs who will come to your home and assemble a couple of days’ worth of meals that can be left in the refrigerator. You can have someone pick up your dry cleaning. A professional organizer can help declutter your home. You can outsource dog walking. Someone else can plan your vacations or prepare your taxes. Think about your vision for the day, the week or the month, and pay attention to what your goals are. Then you can decide what to outsource.

How do I choose the right people or companies to help me with important tasks?

Start by researching online, but I also recommend talking to your neighbors. If you notice that they have someone coming to their home regularly, like a [cleaning] service, ask how long they’ve been working with them or if they recommend them. It’s important to get a reference from a trusted source, and who better than a neighbor you know well? Of course, you should always get more than one reference if you are bringing someone into your home to help you out; be sure to get two, three or even four references to make sure you are comfortable with the person or company you choose.

How should I approach budgeting if I’m considering outsourcing tasks?

Be careful about how many things you outsource and how you go about it. For instance, if you are using a food delivery service, recognize that some of them are subscription-based; if you are only planning to use them for a short time, be mindful about canceling it. Whatever the task, anything you can do to make the job easier for the other person is great. If someone is preparing your taxes, have everything organized up front to save time and money.

What is your top tip for outsourcing errands or tasks?

Think about what you want to spend your valuable time on. Time is our most valuable resource. Be proactive. When you address your to-do list reactively, then you’re just going to be putting out fires rather than making good progress towards a goal and accomplishing the things you want to accomplish.

DNQ SOLUTIONS

678.537.1160

dnqsolutions.com

@dnq_solutions