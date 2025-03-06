CREATING A SPACE

In-house bakery supports nonprofit.

“At age 22, adults with intellectual disabilities age out of K-12 school and government programs and ‘graduate to the couch’ because they no longer have access to a structured day and their peer group,” says Buckhead resident Kelly Kannwischer. Kitty Correll understands the problem all too well. Her nephew with Down Syndrome suffered from loneliness and depression because of the lack of resources.

Determined to fill the void, Kannwischer, Correll and Betsy Brown, a bakery owner, launched a ministry at Peachtree Church in Buckhead they named Wonderfully Made. Activities for the participants, who are known as “Wondermakers,” include baking, arts and crafts, sports, music and community service three days a week for up to 24 adults of all ages and faiths. It is run by volunteers from the church and community who coach a variety of skills from pickleball to dance. And even though it’s a tuition program, finances are never a barrier.

The signature of the organization is the Wonderfully Made Bakery where Wondermakers help bake and package cookies in the church’s new professional commercial kitchen on Roswell Road. “Individual organizations and businesses can order chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, plus special flavors in keeping with holidays,” Kannwischer says. “We’re also looking for retail partners to carry cookies in their stores or markets.”

WONDERFULLY MADE

wonderfullymadecommunity.org

@wonderfullymadecommunity