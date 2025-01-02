Brookhaven resident Andrea Wightwick created a canned mocktail for the sober-curious.

Andrea Wightwick asks two questions to whomever she meets: What’s your favorite flavor of Fanta? Which restaurant makes your favorite margarita? She’s found people to be passionate about their beverages and has learned a lot from their answers. It makes sense given that Wightwick’s been in the beverage industry for more than 15 years, starting as a receptionist for PepsiCo while in college at Georgia State University, from which she graduated in 2004. Wightwick marketed Gatorade, then studied emerging brands like Vitaminwater and Smartwater for Nielsen. In 2023, the Brookhaven resident went out on her own, launching Hapsy, which she describes as the “first bubble-free, low-calorie, nonalcoholic beverage that drinks well with others.” Its first flavor, Salty Seagull, tastes of citrus, berry and elderflower.

Sold in 8.4-ounce cans designed to be poured into highball glasses, Hapsy is sold online at behapsy. com as well as on Amazon. It can also be purchased at The Zero Co. in Poncey-Highland. We spoke to Wightwick about her favorite ways to drink Hapsy, as well as what’s in store for the future.

How did you come up with the idea for Hapsy?

I realized there’s nothing out there like a real cocktail, but nonalcoholic. It’s just sodas, juice and lemon-lime seltzers. There’s nothing sophisticated that you would want to hold. We worked with bartenders to understand the makeup of a good cocktail. There’s complexity— tartness, acidity and umami—so it doesn’t taste like a kid’s juice pouch.

What’s in it?

It’s truly 0.0 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). We don’t even use an alcohol solvent. As a result, it’s a simple blend of citrus juices, raspberry juice, sea salt, elderflower and nonalcoholic bitters.

What’s your next flavor?

Salty Seagull is made to be consumed on its own, or you can mix in tequila, vodka or gin. The next one, set to launch this spring, will have a richer body and fuller mouthfeel, and you would probably enjoy that with a darker spirit. I don’t want to reveal more yet.

When do you find yourself drinking Hapsy?

I say Hapsy hour is any hour because it’s nonalcoholic. I get out a fancy coupe glass around 3 p.m. and shake Hapsy over ice. I like a really cold martini, and I drink Salty Seagull the same way. I finish out the day of work slowly, enjoying a nice little “cocktail.” Other times, it’s a Monday or Tuesday night when I feel like a cocktail, but I don’t really want to drink alcohol.

We also brought some Hapsy in a cooler to shoot the ‘Hooch over the summer. We love playing pickleball as a family. Hapsy is so light and crisp that I think of it when I’m active.

What do you do for fun?

Our children, ages 11 and 13, keep us busy. Our daughter dances with the Atlanta Ballet and plays volleyball. Our son plays soccer in two different leagues and enjoys baseball and basketball. When we’re not at some field or court cheering them on, we’re usually hiking. We like to bike to Savi Provisions and get a King of Pops on weekends. We try to find simple joys in our downtime. We like to go camping, and we generally spend some time in Colorado, skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Every Friday, my husband and I have a standing meeting at Verde in Brookhaven. We close out the week together over tacos and tequila.

HAPSY

behapsy.com

@hapsy