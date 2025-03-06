COLORS OF SPRING

Spring brings the promise of a fresh start.

It is the season for rejuvenation and creativity as we find artistry in the changing nature around us. Get inspired this season by embracing more than just the favorable weather and bluer skies. Invest in these staples that embody the color palette of spring.

Polène Neiti Bag ($360)

Elegance and vibrance intersect in this Neiti bag from the Parisian brand Polène. It reimagines a leather-braided style that gives it a unique wave-like look, contrasting the smooth Italian and full grain textured calf leathers. The icy blue shade adds depth to any wardrobe, whether you’re using as an over-the-shoulder baguette bag, handheld clutch or wallet.

Anthropologie Rainbow Stone Necklace ($50)

If you prefer a monochrome look, get a pop of spring color through your accessories. A simple necklace is an easy way to mirror the changing season without making too much of a show. This Anthropologie necklace is a mixture of glass and semi-precious beads such as jade, howlite and malachite. It’s available in more than 10 colors, giving you a variety of options for sprucing up the simpler outfits.

New Balance 530 Sneaker ($99.99)

New Balance has been the sneaker to beat as the millennium era makes a comeback. The 530 sneaker is designed for both style and comfort with cushioning features that absorb impact and help distribute weight, making your steps buoyant and comfortable. Between the cushioned insole with arch support and the hint of pink, these shoes will ensure you always have a little bit of spring in your step.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($68)

Display the softer side of spring with these eyeshadow colors from Dior. It has five shades of cashmere pinks and browns that deliver long-wearing color with a creamy, comfortable texture, creating an ethereal look. The palette combines matte and shimmery eyeshadows, and each shade is inspired by an iconic piece of Dior fashion.

J. Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap ($198)

For the days that don’t feel like spring, this cashmere wrap from J. Crew warms against the final vestiges of winter. The lavishly soft knit is 100% cashmere and sustainably sourced, ensuring the welfare of cashmere goats and protecting natural resources. Wear it as a scarf, wrap or shawl to make it a staple.

STORY: Katie Hughes