BOWL TO SOUL

Celebrate Wagamama’s first Atlanta location with savory yaki udon.

Now open at West Midtown’s Star Metals District, Wagamama, which originated in the United Kingdom, offers an Asian-inspired menu of cooked-to-order noodle dishes, ramen and shareable plates. Enjoy one of the restaurant’s most popular offerings with this at-home recipe for yaki udon.

INGREDIENTS

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

16 ounces udon noodles

2 eggs, lightly beaten

10 cooked and peeled prawns

1 leek, finely sliced

1 red pepper, finely sliced

1 large green pepper, finely sliced

1.4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2.8 ounces beansprouts

1 tablespoon chili oil, to taste

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

sea salt + white pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon toasted mixed sesame seeds

1 tablespoon crispy fried onions

1 tablespoon pickled ginger

INSTRUCTIONS

Season the chicken and heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and fry until brown. Cook the noodles as per instructions and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs, cooked prawns and chicken to the noodles and stir through so the noodles are thoroughly coated with the egg. Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat, add all the vegetables and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes. Add the noodle mixture to the pan with chili oil and soy sauce, and toss the ingredients for two minutes. Divide the noodles between two serving plates and garnish with the sesame seeds, crispy onions and pickled ginger.

WAGAMAMA

404.446.3344

wagamama.us

@wagamamausa

BY Claire Ruhlin