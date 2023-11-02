BOTTLE SERVICE

According to the latest trends on social media— namely TikTok—chic water bottles are the new must-have accessory.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40 ounce ($45)

Since this hydration sidekick went viral in 2021, the hashtag #stanleytumbler has more than 479 million views on TikTok. Thankfully, we’re past the days of the tumblers selling out in a matter of minutes, but don’t be fooled: It’s still the holy grail of water bottles at the moment. The 40-ounce tumbler is popular for its many colorways, nifty handle and its ability to fit in a standard cup holder despite its larger size.

Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24 ounce ($48)

With more than 4.5 million views on TikTok, Lululemon’s Back to Life Sport Bottle has clearly become a staple sipper. The leak-proof lid, slip-free texture and carrying handle make it an ideal companion for Atlantans who are always on the move. Spot the bottle’s gradient design at workout studios, gyms, parks—you name it.

Hydro Flask 40 ounce Wide Mouth ($49.95)

One of the OG water bottles that set the trend into motion, Hydro Flask gained momentum in 2019 and has held strong ever since, with 1.8 billion (with a “b”) views on TikTok and counting. This 40-ounce water bottle features a wide mouth and a carrying handle for on-the-go hydration, plus it keeps drinks hot up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours.

S’well 17 ounce Stainless Steel Bottle ($35.49)

Another OG in the mix, S’well turned water bottles into a fashion accessory with a sleek, sophisticated design and ability to keep drinks cold for 36 hours and hot for 18 hours. Its popularity hit a high note around 2015 when you’d have been hard pressed to go anywhere without seeing someone proudly toting their own S’well bottle. Even today, the hashtag #swellwaterbottle has more than 1.5 million views on TikTok.

Owala FreeSip 24 ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($27.99)

A newcomer water bottle brand that launched in 2020, Owala quickly caught people’s attention for its two-in-one ergonomic design feature that allows you the freedom to sip from a straw or a normal opening as you please without swapping out lids. It helps that the bottle’s bold, color-block aesthetic doubles as a fashion statement.

STORY: Ashton Pike