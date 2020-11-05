HIGH-TECH PRODUCTS THAT PROMOTE WELLNESS AT HOME

With so much more collective time spent at home this year, many are looking for healthier home solutions. From higher quality drinking water in the kitchen to purifying the air in your office, these leading-edge products provide a better home environment all around.

FLOOR SCORE

Shark Apex DuoClean Upright Vacuum ($400)

This is not your mama’s vacuum. The next-level bagless cleaning tool offers three ways to clean: the typical upright mode, a detached pod and hose for areas such as window sills and stairs, and its Lift-Away mode that allows you to remove the wand with the brush roll still spinning to reach far under furniture. Its self-cleaning brush roll means you’ll never have to detangle hairs from your vacuum again. Plus, the antiallergen technology features a HEPA filter to trap allergens while LED “headlights” help spot debris.

Target

target.com

AIR REPAIR

Molekule Air Purifier ($800 for Air, $500 for Air Mini)

Whether you suffer from environmental allergies or are generally concerned about air quality, this cutting-edge air purifier could be the answer. Two sizes can cleanse the air in a 600-square-foot and a 250-square-foot room, respectively. The device sucks in the room’s air and uses two filters. The first captures larger particles such as dust and pet hair, and the second breaks down bacteria, viruses, volatile organic compounds, allergens, mold and other pollutants at a molecular level. More to love: It comes with six months of filters and is energy efficient, so you can run it 24/7. Control it on the go via the mobile app.

Best Buy

bestbuy.com

GERM ZAPPER

59S Sterilizer Wand X5 ($110)

No Clorox? No problem. This portable, compact UV-C light wand kills up to 99.9% of germs, bacteria and other contaminants using tiny LED bulbs. Just hold it an inch away for 10 to 20 seconds to sterilize smooth surfaces such as countertops, door handles and cell phones. The rechargeable light comes with protective goggles to keep your peepers safe, an automatic shutoff and a child-safety lock so little ones can’t use it on themselves (though you might want to use it on their toys!).

Staples

staples.com

CLEANER SIPS

30-Cup Ready Pour Dispenser ($40)

A fridge water filter can only do so much. Most use a carbon filter designed to remove lead, chlorine and volatile organic compounds, which leaves a plethora of other possible contaminants in your drinking water. Enter ZeroWater pitchers and dispensers to the rescue for better quality and tasting water. The pour-through system uses a five stage filtration to remove virtually all dissolved solids and contaminants such as asbestos, plastics, pesticides, estrogen and mercury. The products even come with a water tester you can use anywhere to check out the level of impurities in the water at work, home or your next vacation rental.

Bed Bath & Beyond

bedbathandbeyond.com