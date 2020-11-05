PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2020

Mother of pearl adds extra dazzle to any interior decor, and this Alanna accent table is no exception.
Designed with convex dimensions and a kaleidoscopic pattern, it features ivory and brown mother of pearl pieces applied by hand to the table surface. A little bit modern with an artisan feel, the handmade piece is available to order for $374 at Ethan Allen in Buckhead.
Ethan Allen, Buckhead Design Center
3535 Peachtree Road
Atlanta 30326
ethanallen.com
Giannina Bedford
Home feature writer and design columnist at Simply Buckhead. Travel & Business Writer. Mother of Two.