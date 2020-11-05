PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2020

Mother of pearl adds extra dazzle to any interior decor, and this Alanna accent table is no exception.

Designed with convex dimensions and a kaleidoscopic pattern, it features ivory and brown mother of pearl pieces applied by hand to the table surface. A little bit modern with an artisan feel, the handmade piece is available to order for $374 at Ethan Allen in Buckhead.

Ethan Allen, Buckhead Design Center

3535 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30326

ethanallen.com