PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2020
Giannina Bedford
by
November 5, 2020
Alanna accent table

Mother of pearl adds extra dazzle to any interior decor, and this Alanna accent table is no exception.

Designed with convex dimensions and a kaleidoscopic pattern, it features ivory and brown mother of pearl pieces applied by hand to the table surface. A little bit modern with an artisan feel, the handmade piece is available to order for $374 at Ethan Allen in Buckhead.

Ethan Allen, Buckhead Design Center
3535 Peachtree Road
Atlanta 30326
ethanallen.com

 

