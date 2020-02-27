GET A FIRSTHAND LOOK AT ARTISTS AT WORK

In a rare opportunity at the High Museum of Art, visitors will get a chance to see what goes into creating and putting on a new art exhibit at the Magnum Live Lab Photography Residency and Exhibition.

From March 16 to 27, American photographer Carolyn Drake and South African artists Lindokuhle Sobekwa and Mikhael Subotzky will explore Atlanta to shoot their photographs. Visitors will see the photographers’ creative processes at work as they edit and curate the photos in an onsite studio at the museum.

The completed exhibition will be available March 28 through April 19. “It’s very rare that visitors have the chance to peek behind the curtain to see an artist’s creative process and how we put an exhibit together,” says Gregory Harris, associate curator of photography at the High. “It will all happen rapidly in two weeks.”

The times the residency is open to the public will be posted on the museum website.

MAGNUM LIVE LAB PHOTOGRAPHY RESIDENCY AND EXHIBITION

March 16 – April 19

Admission: $14.50 for everyone age 6 and older; free for members and children age 5 and younger.

High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree St. N.E.

Atlanta 30309

404.733.4400

high.org

BY: Karon Warren