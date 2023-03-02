ATLANTA AT PLAY

DISCOVERING RECREATIONAL PURSUITS FOR ALL AGES!
Prolific English writer and philosopher G.K. Chesterton once said, “The true object of all human life is play.” We’re inclined to agree. Whether you’re looking for a way to keep the littlest members of your family engaged and occupied, hoping to hone a new skill or seeking friendships later in life, this feature has plenty of ideas to get you started. You never know: You might just find a new passion, right in our neighborhood.
PHOTO: Sara Hanna
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.