ADVENTURE OUTDOORS IN COLUMBUS

Get outside around Georgia’s third largest city!

Columbus was once known as the last “frontier town” of the original Thirteen Colonies, acting as a far west outpost on the Georgia-Alabama border. Now, it’s a bustling city, Georgia’s third largest. While the original economy was built around textiles and Fort Benning, today, the city is known as a center of commerce. In-the-know travelers understand it’s an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, with unbeatable access to the Chattahoochee River.

Start with a trip to Woodruff Riverfront Park, a pet-friendly greenspace running between the Chattahoochee River and the end of downtown. While it’s technically a part of Columbus State University’s campus, it’s used by the college, local residents and visitors alike. It’s family-friendly with a splash pad and playground, and hosts events such as concerts and parades throughout the warmer months. Experience the park and the surrounding area on two wheels with rented transportation from Ride on Bikes on Broadway for $10 a day.

Some of the best whitewater rafting starts downtown on the Chattahoochee River. Whitewater Express, deemed the longest urban whitewater rafting experience in the world, begins off Woodruff Riverfront Park. Choose from four expeditions, including a family-friendly trip that leads you to a lazy river or a challenging experience featuring some of the biggest rapids on the East Coast. More than 2.5 miles of fun are included. The same outfitters offer kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and fly fishing lessons.

Nearby is Blue Heron Zipline Adventure Park with a 1,200-foot zipline cable. You can choose from myriad experiences, including the Flight of the Osprey with three ziplines across the Chattahoochee, the Blue Heron Adventure with four sky bridges and three ziplines, and the Blue Heron Aerial Course with 10 elements to test your sense of adventure. If simple trails are what you’re after, add the 15-mile Chattahoochee RiverWalk, North Columbus’ Standing Boy Trails and dogfriendly Flat Rock Park to your list.

For those who prefer to keep their heart rates steady, the Columbus Botanical Garden is a must. Visitors can enjoy manicured gardens, historic buildings, birding and the Joann Holt walking trail, a shady, mile-long path through the forest. To continue the outdoor fun, head to Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center at Columbus State University at the end of the RiverWalk. Interactive exhibits, programming and events highlight the importance of the flora and fauna of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Combine art and exercise by taking a self-guided tour of Art Walk Columbus, an interactive installation that weaves through downtown and highlights 60 public art sculptures and fountains. Stop at points of interest such as the W.C. Bradley Co. Museum, where you can see Dimitri Gerakaris’ hand-forged iron archway The Evolution of the Cotton Plant and Jim Collins’ Mickey Watcher, a climbable, powder-coated aluminum and steel sculpture.

STAY AND EAT

Stay at City Mills, the city’s first luxury boutique hotel. Located on the edge of downtown in an old grist mill, it’s pet-friendly and has sweeping views of the Chattahoochee River.

For 10 years, Mabella has brought Uptown Columbus good eats in the form of an Italian-style steakhouse. Housed in an old telephone switch built in the 1900s, the building is a stylish backdrop on which chef Tom Jones serves innovative European inspired cuisine, such as strozzapreti pasta with wild boar and apple Bolognese, and pistachio-crusted halibut.

Epic’s award-winning cuisine features a prix-fixe menu that highlights the best in seasonal produce; standouts include fried green tomato salad with crab cake and birch syrup-glazed duck breast. Works by regionally acclaimed local artist Teil Duncan dot the dining room.

