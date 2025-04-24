It’s been 10 years since A Cure in Our Lifetime was launched to support breast cancer research.

In March, this special anniversary of the annual event brought together more than 350 guests who enjoyed breakfast at the Cherokee Town and Country Club while celebrating those who battle and have survived the cancer scourge. An executive committee, spearheaded by Jennifer Fink, hosted a number of notable speakers, led by author, TV host and breast cancer survivor Joan Lunden. The local speaker, Sandra Storrar, was also honored with the organization’s Badge of Courage Award as a three-time survivor who is now cancer free. Along with enjoying an elegant meal and door prizes worth $20,000, guests raised more than $370,000 for the cause.

PHOTOS: J. Alexander Photography