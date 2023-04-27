Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways

Music with VIP gourmet eats!
Grammy winner Zach Williams is known for his blend of Southern rock, country and faith-filled lyrics. Everyone with a ticket to his May 5 concert at Atlanta Symphony Hall can enjoy the show, but purchasing an exclusive VIP Eat and Greet experience gets you a whole lot more: a pre-show full-course gourmet dinner prepared by Paul Fields, renowned chef from Napa Valley, an opportunity to meet Williams and more.
For each Eat and Greet ticket order, a local family of four in need will receive a food box with enough food for a week, courtesy of the Salvation Army and Altrua HealthShare. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $50. Prices vary for Eat and Greet packages.
aso.org/events/detail/zach-williams
@zachwilliams
BY Gillian Anne Renault
