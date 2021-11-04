Winter Wonderland

SANDY SPRINGS LIGHTS UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

’Tis the season for some elfin magic at Sparkle Sandy Springs, a month-long celebration that kicks off with a holiday parade at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, along with a tree lighting, menorah lighting, snow machines, food trucks, free hot cocoa and photo opportunities with Santa on the City Green at City Springs. The festive presentation also features a twinkling display of 20 decorated playhouses, strung with lights and painted by local businesses, schools and nonprofits. Creative designs of the 6-foot-tall miniatures range from a gingerbread house to Snoopy’s doghouse.

“Sparkle Sandy Springs has become a highlight of the winter holidays,” says Mayor Rusty Paul. “We kept it going last season by having the spectators drive by in parade formation while the floats, bands and other entertainers were in fixed locations, and it generated twice the expected turnout. We hope to return to a more traditional parade [this year], depending on the public health requirements at that time.”

SPARKLE SANDY SPRINGS

sandyspringsga.gov/events

@sandyspringsga