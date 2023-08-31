UNDER THE SEA

EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF DISNEY IN DUNWOODY.

Everyone’s favorite mermaid is making a splash in Dunwoody at the first Atlanta location of CAMP, The Family Experience Company, that opened this summer at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way.

The one-hour immersive theatrical experience, Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP, is on tap through the end of the year at the 14,000-square-foot entertainment and retail space. Inspired by the new film, the undersea world of enchantment dazzles with dreamy playscapes and sunny calypso beats, made all the merrier by live musicians and performers.

Step through the “Magic Door” and explore an abandoned shipwreck with treasure chests and cargo nets. Hunt for gadgets and gizmos at Ariel’s Grotto. Take the throne and trident at King Triton’s Palace. Watch a magic show at Ursula’s dark lair.

The fun is capped with exclusive merch at the beachside market, from sparkly accessories to jewel-toned clothing, including an organza skirt that unsnaps into a sequined mermaid tail. There’s even a Saltwater Salon beauty bar to prep.

“When we design anything, a CAMP store, a new immersive show, or even wooden toys, we aim to give families memorable, tactile experiences,” says Kirk Larsen, chief creative officer. “We want to serve families in our community, be a place where they can come regularly to play, dance, laugh and have fun together without staring at a screen.”

The eye-popping venue also features a slime-making Schmutz Bar, Canteen general store complete with “drivable” Bronco truck and activity tables, CAMPitheater event space and private party rooms. Tickets: $29-$35.

CAMP

camp.com

@campstores