THE PIEDMONT AT BUCKHEAD USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF HOSPITALITY

Stepping into the role of Executive Director at The Piedmont at Buckhead in August 2024, Jeffrey Whitten brings an extensive background in hospitality and a fresh vision for this luxury senior living community. He’s served in various capacities at hotels across the east coast, most recently as General Manager at the Sheraton Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel, where he served as General Manager. His career reflects adaptability and a commitment to excellence.

“Life is a blank canvas,” Whitten explains. “We are all artists. How we talk, how we interact—it’s all part of our artistry.” This philosophy permeates every aspect of his leadership at The Piedmont at Buckhead.

His approach is deeply personal and intentional. He believes in modeling the behavior he wants to see, understanding that leadership is about inspiration, not just instruction. “If I pick up trash, my staff will pick up trash. If I’m here early, they’ll be here early,” he says. It’s a leadership style rooted in authenticity and mutual respect.

A Hospitality Veteran’s Transition to Senior Living

Whitten’s background in hospitality gives him a unique perspective on senior living. “As a hotel general manager, I read reviews and worked to change narratives, but I rarely saw the same guest twice,” he reflects. “Here, I read a concern and have a solution by noon. My impact is immediate and meaningful.”

His personal connections with residents, inspired by his own experiences as a father and grandson, bring an added layer of empathy to his role. “I wish I’d known about communities like this when my grandmother needed support,” he says. “Senior living is about more than care—it’s about lifestyle, relationships and peace of mind.”

A Vision for Connection and Innovation

Under Whitten’s leadership, The Piedmont at Buckhead is more than just a place to live; it’s a community where residents thrive. His approach is deeply rooted in relationship building, not only with residents but also with their families and the wider community. “This is a place where residents can come to enjoy life, not give it up,” he adds. “Our amenities, activities and dining experiences are designed to amplify their accomplishments and make life easier.”

He is particularly focused on enhancing the community’s signature Zest wellness initiative, with a fresh lens on life enrichment programs that engage the mind, body and soul. From casino nights to partnerships with local organizations, he envisions a monthly calendar filled with dynamic and diverse events.

What Sets The Piedmont at Buckhead Apart

Located in the heart of one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods, The Piedmont at Buckhead is owned and operated by Senior Resource Group (SRG), LLC, a leader in developing and managing award-winning senior living communities. The Piedmont at Buckhead is CARF- accredited – similar to the five-star rating of the hospitality industry – and offers independent and assisted living in a luxury high-rise setting. Amenities include beautifully appointed residences, restaurant-style dining, transformative wellness programs and scheduled transportation. The recent renovations to the first and second floors reflect the community’s commitment to maintaining an environment of elegance and comfort.

Whitten highlights the community’s staff as its greatest asset. “Our team is passionate, and many department heads have served with the community for several years. We genuinely care about the residents,” he says. “That authenticity is rare, and it’s what makes The Piedmont at Buckhead feel like home.”

Amenities That Enhance Everyday Life

The Piedmont at Buckhead prides itself on a lifestyle enriched by choice and flexibility. From the Zest wellness program, which integrates physical, mental and social wellness, to “Dine Your Way” restaurant options available 12 hours a day, residents enjoy a curated experience tailored to their preferences. For those who love cultural outings, the community offers excursions to museums, theaters and other local attractions.

Prioritizing wellness in all its dimensions, the community offers a variety of fitness classes, including yoga and strength training, as well as creative pursuits like music and gardening.

The Future Under Jeffrey’s Leadership

As The Piedmont at Buckhead continues to evolve, Whitten’s vision is clear: “We’re here to be of service—to residents, prospective residents, and their families. My goal is always to ask, ‘How can we help you live the life you want?’”

For prospective residents and their adult children, The Piedmont at Buckhead offers not just a place to live, but a vibrant and supportive community. With Whitten at the helm, the community is poised to set a new standard in senior living—one that celebrates individuality, fosters connection and redefines what it means to age gracefully.

Discover the difference at The Piedmont at Buckhead.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.ThePiedmontAtBuckhead.com or call 404-594-5085.