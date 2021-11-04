Led by luminary puppets of dragonflies, owls and cranes, more than 200 guests paraded around the grounds of Judy and Ed Garland’s Kingswood home in October during the Center for Puppetry Arts’ String Fling fundraiser.

The procession, produced by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of Grateful Gluttons, highlighted the theme, “Illuminate the Night.” The evening, chaired by Board Members Sydney Langdon and Gigi Rouland, included delectables from BaddaBing Catering, music from the Atlanta Jazz Trio and a drawing for a two-night stay at Chateau Elan. Vincent Anthony, founder and strategic advisor for the center, was honored with the Luminary Award for his more than 40 years of work with the organization.

Photos: John Glenn