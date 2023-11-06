STATE FARM ARENA CELEBRATES FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Award-Winning Atlanta Venue Continues to Provide A Great Night Out for Hawks Fans and Concertgoers.

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, celebrates its five-year anniversary! Since opening its doors five years ago, the Hawks have played more than 200 games, including the team’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Be sure to check out a special video highlighting the award-winning venue accomplishments and view the Atlanta Hawks schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The downtown venue has hosted hundreds of events including Bad Bunny, Bruce Springsteen, BLACKPINK, Drake, the Eagles, Elton John, Justin Bieber Harry Styles, Kevin Hart, Lil Baby and Mary J. Blige and welcomed more than five million fans. For an upcoming list of events at State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com/events.

In addition to hosting more than 500 shows and basketball games, State Farm Arena has also hosted impactful community and civic events, including becoming the first professional sports and entertainment venue to serve as a voting precinct for the 2020 General Election and its signature Million Meal Pack, which has packed more than three million meals to fight food insecurity throughout Metro Atlanta.

A few other accomplishments and recognitions include:

Rehab/Renovation Deal of the Year per Atlanta Business Chronicle

NBA’s Best In-Arena Food and Beverage and the NBA’s Best Overall Game Experience

Best Premium Club Spaces, Benefits and Activations per the Association of Luxury Suite Directors

Venue Excellence Award per the International Association of Venue Managers

Best New Concert Venue per industry-leading publication Pollstar

TRUE Platinum Certified for zero waste per the U.S. Green Buildings Council

Fan Experience Award from TheStadiumBusiness Awards

During the 2022-23 regular season, the Hawks shattered a franchise record selling out 38 out of 41 home games during a single season at the award-winning venue. The Hawks have welcomed more than one-and-a-half million Hawks fans since opening its doors in 2018.

Fans interested in attending Hawks games during the 2023-24 season can purchase single game tickets now at Hawks.com/Tickets. For access to more than just tickets, become a Hawks Member with membership plans starting at only 7 games! Hawks Members receive higher savings and exclusive benefits including playoff priority, exclusive events, a personal membership consultant, and much more. For more information, visit Hawks.com/membership.

Most recently, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena have tapped award-winning and critically acclaimed chef, author, and TV personality G. Garvin as Chief Culinary Officer to oversee the food experience throughout the venue. Chef G. Garvin will bring his more than 25 years of experience working with luxury brands throughout the country, curating fine-dining experiences for high-profile celebrities and dignitaries, to one of the NBA’s top-rated dining experiences as selected by Season Ticket Members. Click here to learn more about Chef G Garvin.

State Farm Arena takes premium to a whole new level, with a variety of clubs and tailored private spaces that continue to evolve with modifications for an even better experience. The arena has increased capacity in premium seating areas including Delta SKY360° Club, Players Club, Sharecare Social and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos Club. Plus, fans and businesses can now access a brand-new product called the Premium Reserve, which gives priority access to premium inventory for Hawks games, concerts, and shows. Click here to learn more about premium seating options at State Farm Arena.

Don’t miss out on experiencing a great night at State Farm Arena!

Learn more at Hawks.com and StateFarmArena.com or by calling 866-715-1500.