SMALL BITES, BIG FLAVOR

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s chef reimagines the Caesar in a bite-sized, gluten-free form.

When Juan Hormiga joined Chicheria Mexican Kitchen as executive chef in January, he introduced Baja-inspired flavors and made the restaurant’s entire menu gluten-free. This commitment to bold flavor and gluten-free dining shines in this recipe.

Caesar Salad Bites

Yield: 4 bites

INGREDIENTS

1 head of gem lettuce

3 ounces gluten-free bread crumbs

1 ounce butter

3 teaspoons ground chili powder

1 avocado

8 ounces Caesar salad dressing

3 ounces grated parmesan cheese

4 anchovies (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS: Cut the gem lettuce in four pieces. In a pan, melt the butter and add the bread crumbs and the ground chili powder and mix until well combined (set aside). Add the avocado into a blender with the Caesar dressing and blend until smooth. Place the gem lettuce and dress with the avocado Caesar dressing. Top with the Parmesan cheese and garnish with chili bread crumbs on top of the cheese. Add anchovies, if desired.

CHICHERIA MEXICAN KITCHEN

chicheriamx.com

@chicheriamx

BY Claire Ruhlin