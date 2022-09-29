SIPS AND THE CITY

KICKY COCKTAIL LOUNGE TO OPEN IN BUCKHEAD

For splashy drinks, savory bites and buzzy views, head to the rooftop lounge of The James Room at Buckhead Village, which opens later this month in a third floor interior space, complete with outdoor balcony.

Tapping into a spirited vibe with signature playlists and rustic woodsy decor, the restaurant features an extensive beverage program complemented by a selection of chef-driven small plates. Guests can imbibe with colorful concoctions such as the Angry Pina Margarita with Tanteo jalapeno tequila and Like A Jungle with Bacardi cuatro rum. On the menu: balsamic raspberry lamb chops, vegan meatballs, shrimp crudité and charcuterie board offerings.

The interplay of all five senses defines the eating and drinking experience here, says owner Harold Brinkley, who teamed up with restaurateur Aaron Mattison of Ponce City Market’s Bar Vegan and pop-up Excuse My French to open the second location of The James Room (the first is on the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward).

“People love the way it feels! It’s elegant enough to impress your date but welcoming enough to make anyone feel right at home,” Brinkley says. “Our guests love our musical selection: Music is at the core of our ethos, and we believe good music can be the difference between a good night and a great night.”

It will be open nightly, Wednesday through Sunday.

THE JAMES ROOM

thejamesroom.com

@thejamesroom