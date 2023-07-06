RISING STARS 2023

DISCOVER OUR CLASS OF 7 DYNAMIC INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH IN 2023!

Atlanta is a destination for all-stars. No matter the genre, from entrepreneurs and athletes to artists and authors, Buckhead and the surrounding neighborhoods draw some of the best and brightest. Each summer, Simply Buckhead profiles some of these top-in-their-field talents for our Rising Stars issue, and this year’s bunch stands out. From those whose names you already know to others who are destined to become fixtures among our city’s noteworthy leaders, these seven professionals have faced their share of challenges and distinguished themselves in competitive industries. Read on to learn why each of these captivating individuals made the list.

READ MORE

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows