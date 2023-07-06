Simply Buckhead
RISING STARS 2023

July 6, 2023
DISCOVER OUR CLASS OF 7 DYNAMIC INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH IN 2023!

 Men’s styling by James Massey of Miguel Wilson Collection. Women’s styling by Sara Mixon of Tootsies. Inquire about the pieces through the respective stores, prices by request.
(Left to Right) JJ Grey: Miguel Wilson Collection Presidential Suit in Maroon with Ruby Maroon Necktie with Sea Green Paisley Pocket Square Melissa Mitchell: Taller Marmo Ubud One- Shoulder Feather-Trim Gown Jeremy Smith: Roaring 20s Cream Dinner Jacket with Eggnog Bowtie Andrew Diaz Winkelmann: Garden Party Dinner Jacket Kelli Ferrel: Solace London Elina Mini Dress Alice Park: Catherine Regehr One-Shoulder Midi Dress Aaron Murray: Hamptons Linen Double Breasted Blue Suit

Atlanta is a destination for all-stars. No matter the genre, from entrepreneurs and athletes to artists and authors, Buckhead and the surrounding neighborhoods draw some of the best and brightest. Each summer, Simply Buckhead profiles some of these top-in-their-field talents for our Rising Stars issue, and this year’s bunch stands out. From those whose names you already know to others who are destined to become fixtures among our city’s noteworthy leaders, these seven professionals have faced their share of challenges and distinguished themselves in competitive industries. Read on to learn why each of these captivating individuals made the list.

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows

 

