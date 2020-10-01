PUBLISHER’S CORNER – OCTOBER 2020

As we publish this month’s “Heroes” issue of Simply Buckhead, I find myself thinking of how ordinary people end up doing something extraordinary that leaves an indelible mark on the people around them and perhaps even the wider world.

I was fortunate to know a hero in my own family. My fatherin- law, Wade H. Hayes Sr., led an extraordinary life. He joined the U.S. Army, served in World War II as a platoon sergeant and participated in both D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Wounded twice, he received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Medal with one silver star, the Purple Heart with one bronze oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star and the Victory medal. Then, last year, he was presented with the Legion of Honor with the rank of Knight, France’s highest merit, joining notables including Steven Spielberg, Eleanor Roosevelt, Quincy Jones, Toni Morrison and Martin Scorsese.

My husband, Sonny, and I grieved his dad’s passing this summer. He was a great man who lived a remarkable life of service and valor. Though we, along with Sonny’s sister, Cyndy, and our families, grieve the void, our lives are forever enriched by his example. I hope, as you read this issue’s stories of the heroes in our community, you’re as inspired as I am. And perhaps, if there are heroes like Wade in your own circle or family, you’ll ask them to tell you their stories.

Joanne Hayes

Publisher/Founder/CEO ValueStream Media Group