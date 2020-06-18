PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JUNE 2020

Take your earthy aesthetic up a notch with this Natural Woven Water Hyacinth and Seagrass Pouf.
A decorative accent or ottoman, this ecofriendly design element’s natural materials are stacked to create a layered look. Measuring 29 ½ inches in diameter by 15 ¾ inches tall, it offers plenty of space to rest your feet at the end of the day. Available for $425 at Dutchmans Designs.
Dutchmans Designs
5490 Peachtree Road
Chamblee 30341
470.545.9095
dutchmansdesigns.com
Giannina Bedford
Home feature writer and design columnist at Simply Buckhead. Travel & Business Writer. Mother of Two.