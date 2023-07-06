PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JULY / AUGUST 2023

Add a picnic vibe to your outdoor soiree with this rattan beverage drink tub.

The inset is made of creamy ash wood, and the exterior is a sturdy curved woven rattan, while a galvanized hand-fabricated liner accommodates the chilling of bottles and cans. The large handles also make it easy to tote the hand-laminated tub wherever the festivities take place.

Available for $175.95 at Crate & Barrel.

