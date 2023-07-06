PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JULY / AUGUST 2023

Add a picnic vibe to your outdoor soiree with this rattan beverage drink tub.
The inset is made of creamy ash wood, and the exterior is a sturdy curved woven rattan, while a galvanized hand-fabricated liner accommodates the chilling of bottles and cans. The large handles also make it easy to tote the hand-laminated tub wherever the festivities take place.
Available for $175.95 at Crate & Barrel.
crateandbarrel.com
@crateandbarrel
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.