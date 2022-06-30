Simply Buckhead
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JULY / AUGUST 2022
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JULY / AUGUST 2022

June 30, 2022
Dometic MoBar 550S stainless steel mobile bar cart

Roll the party outdoors with this sleek, stainless steel mobile bar cart.

The Dometic MoBar 550S has a dual-zone refrigerator for up to 39 wine bottles, a barware cabinet and storage drawer and a removable speed rail to organize spirits and mixers. It also includes a serving tray, oak prep board and insulated ice basket designed to chill up to 22 bottles or 32 cans. Summer fun has arrived.

Available for $5,999.95 at williams-sonoma.com.

