PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT JULY / AUGUST 2020

There’s never been a better time to dust off your board game skills—and now you can do it in style.

Global luxury lifestyle brand Aerin offers elegant renditions of classic games like dominos and backgammon that bring the family together and serve as eyecatching decorative accents.

This Shagreen Mahjong Set features suede lining, brass hardware and 144 intricately engraved tiles on white melamine.

Available for $1,250 at aerin.com, Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square and Nordstrom at Phipps Plaza.