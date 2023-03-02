NEWS CLIPS – MARCH / APRIL 2023

FULL STEAM AHEAD

Making tracks as the fastest-growing city in DeKalb County, Chamblee has unveiled its new City Hall at 3518 Broad Street, adding 29,700 square feet to the town center with an $18 million, three-story building on the site of the old Chamblee police station and Civic Center. The bustling hub—a stately brick beauty resembling a train depot in a nod to the city’s history—features a spacious lobby, council chambers for 180, community room accommodating 240, a courtyard, third-floor terrace and event lawn (check the calendar for the Summer Concert Series dates). “One of our goals with this building was to create an environment where everyone felt welcomed,” says Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock. “It has exceeded that expectation.”

RETAIL THERAPY

Head to Phipps Plaza in Buckhead to indulge in the olfactory delights of European luxury brand Byredo at its first stand-alone store in Atlanta. Shop perfume and home fragrances in signature blends of fresh floral, warm musk, exotic spices and woody notes, from $45 candles elegantly poured into smoky black glass to a $1,700 limited edition box set of perfume extracts. Makeup and body care products are also available, as well as select Byproduct pieces (leather bags to camping gear) manifested from the maverick mind of Founder/Creative Director Ben Gorham, a painter-turned-perfumer who launched the flourishing company in Stockholm in 2006.

GO WEST

Sights set on city living? Preleasing is underway at Westbound at The Works in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, with move-in dates starting in July. Part of an 80-acre adaptive reuse development, the five-story, 306-unit property features a mod mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, amenities aplenty (from a game room with an indoor/outdoor bar to a poolside open air TV lounge), and an all-access pass to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment. Located off Chattahoochee Avenue across from Topgolf Midtown, The Works will ultimately comprise 350,000 square feet of retail/entertainment, 500,000 square feet of office space, 500 residences, 200 hotel rooms and 13 acres of greenspace. The preview/ leasing center is open daily.

