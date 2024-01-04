Dazzle with these healthy, smile enhancing products.

A bright, friendly smile is one of the most endearing ways to make a great first impression. Good oral hygiene requires a little bit of effort, and practical, effective products can go a long way toward making sure your teeth are as healthy as they are attractive. Here are some smart finds to keep your chompers in beautiful shape.

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips ($34.99 for 14 treatments)

If you’re nervous about using harsh products to whiten and brighten your smile, these peroxide-free strips could be your answer. They get their non-abrasive whitening power from coconut oil, Dead Sea salt, sage, and lemon peel oil, and mold to your top and bottom teeth. It’s recommended to leave them on for 30 minutes per day for 10 to 14 days, and results can show up in as little as a week.

The Humble Co. Lemon Dental Floss ($4.99)

Flossing is one of the important steps in any dental care regimen. Why not make the process a pleasure? The design eliminates the typical waste of a plastic container because the package itself dispenses 50 meters of shred-resistant, wax-coated, lemon-flavored floss. Developed by dentists, it’s coated in xylitol, which is proven to help with remineralization that’s vital for enamel health. Bonus: A portion of proceeds go to fund health care projects around the world.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Lip Color in Plum ($33)

It may come as a surprise that what you put on your lips can influence how white your teeth look. In fact, lipsticks and glosses with blue undertones, such as plum and berry hues, provide a contrast to your teeth, making them appear whiter. This pretty product from celebrity makeup artist Bobbi Brown glides on to deliver a hydrating stain effect that will give you something to smile about.

AquaSonic Icon ($24.95)

Twice daily brushing is a vital part of any oral hygiene routine, and this slim, portable electric toothbrush makes the process enjoyable. The brush with densely packed bristles creates micro-vibrations to gently lift away debris in two modes: clean and whiten. It features a built-in timer that signals you to move onto the next quadrant of your mouth every 30 seconds. Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it holds its charge for 30 or more days. Choose from six sharp colors including black, lavender, pink and mint. Pack it up in the included case for easy traveling and stick it on the magnetic holder for at-home use.

Davids Premium Toothpaste, Peppermint ($9.95)

Many of us are thinking critically about anything we’re putting in and on our bodies. For an effective whitening and anti-plaque toothpaste that’s free from fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate, which removes the protective mucin layer in the mouth, this tube is just the ticket. It’s flavored with natural peppermint oil; 98% of the ingredients are sourced domestically; and it comes in a recyclable metal tube with a key, so you can squeeze every last drop for a minty fresh smile every day.

