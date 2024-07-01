KIDS AT PLAY

5 local spots to let them loose!

It’s summertime, and the living is not always easy for parents— and children who need some entertainment! As temperatures rise, entertain your brood at these five fun, indoor play spaces that give a respite from the heat and your home. From a make-believe city to ninja play gym, these interactive neighborhood venues are just the thing to let kids do what they do best.

1. OODAZU in Buckhead

The two-hour drop-in playtime ($25 per child) at this Miami Circle venue offers movement activities and games to work out all that energy. The indoor playground features scaling towers; climbing walls; a rip slide where kids coast down a long track in an inner tube (snow-mountain style); and games, such as Ping-Pong, gaga ball and swish. In May, it added to its repertoire by installing a new soft play, mini ninja-warrior-style play gym. Online registration is encouraged.

404.565.0259

oodazu.com

@oodazu

2. READY SET FUN! in Sandy Springs

Perfect for kiddos ages 6 months to 8 years old, this bright, friendly and clean play zone provides two-hour sessions ($17 per child) and a few different playrooms. The Soft Play Adventure is like a large jungle gym with all sorts of climbing, sliding and other sensory features. The Imagination Sandbox uses light technology to bring figures such as dinosaurs and safari animals to life as kids play in it. The Imagination Art area pairs handcrafted drawings with animation that “magically” puts their artworks up on a big screen and makes them come alive. Online registration is suggested.

404.596.5566

readysetfun.com

@readysetfunatl

3. GYMBOREE PLAY & MUSIC in Sandy Springs

This cute play space (pictured above) is for littles from 0 to 5 and comes equipped with multiple drop-in play options for different age ranges. Open gym time is pure unguided free play for up to two hours that lets them explore independently and alongside other kids. Gymboree also schedules various art, music and guided-play classes, as well as preschool prep, STEAM activities and more to help them learn and encourage creativity. Drop-in rates range from $18 to $30 per child, depending on the activity, which typically lasts from 45 minutes to an hour.

404.256.2223

gymboreeclasses.com

@gymboreeplayandmusic

4. PLAZA FIESTA in Brookhaven/Chamblee

Head out for a fun excursion at Plaza Fiesta, not only for the “largest indoor playground in Georgia” (according to them), but also for a Latin American cultural experience. Located off of Buford Highway, the colorful and festive indoor mall has more than 280 retail and specialty shops to peruse and delicious food stalls and restaurants to explore. But the main attraction for kids is undoubtedly the multi-level playground and arcade. There’s a reason why 4 million visitors head here each year: It’s one of Atlanta’s can’t-miss experiences.

404.982.9138

plazafiesta.net

@plazafiestaatlanta

5. KIDS AVENUE in Buckhead

Entrepreneur and founder of Kale Me Crazy Roi Shlomo, who was one of Simply Buckhead’s 2015 Rising Stars, has hit the jackpot on another great idea: Kids Avenue. This Maple Drive play space opened in June and transports tiny adventurers into a mini city that mimics real-world scenarios to let their imaginations run wild for two hours at a time ($25). In one area, they’ll shop and check out groceries at a market; in another, they’ll build and destroy in a construction zone. There’s also a kid-sized hair salon, dentist office, Alon’s Bakery and camping space complete with a cabin. Bonus fun: climbing and sensory walls. No matter the setting, early childhood skills will be developed as your youngsters learn and socialize through make believe.

404.394.1519

thekidsavenue.com

@kidsavenueatl