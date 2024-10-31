IT’S ELECTRIC

Trick out your small appliance collection with the latest and greatest kitchen gear.

These pint-sized gadgets pack a lot of power into their small frames, saving space and bringing you the best in cutting-edge tech and beautiful design.

Wonder Oven ($195)

Popular kitchen brand Our Place has reinvented the toaster oven. Counter-sized and compact, this six-in-one toaster oven can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil. It uses steam infusion to get the jobs done and can preheat up to 75% faster than regular ovens. It comes in a bevy of trendy colors such as spice, steam and blue salt.

Our Place

fromourplace.com

@ourplace

KitchenAid Seven Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer ($599)

Thanks to its multipurpose abilities, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer has been a classic for decades. Its tilt-head technology, 11 speeds and 10 attachments (sold separately) speed along everything from whipping cream to shredding chicken. Pro tip: Purchase a glider to get this heavy-duty mixer in and out of your appliance garage easily without having to lift it.

Sur La Table

surlatable.com

@surlatable

Blender Plus ($220)

While it might seem like all blenders are created equal, any Beast Health Blender owner will tell you otherwise. This one is compact and beautiful enough to leave out on the counter, with plenty of power to shred through everything from nuts to whole lemons. Packing a punch with a 1,000-watt motor, patented thermal safety blade and ribbed vessels for turbulence to get a smooth blend every time, the Beast Health Blender Plus is a must-have for any small appliance aficionado.

Beast Health

thebeast.com

@beasthealth

SMEG Citrus Juicer ($200)

Get fresh juice in style with the SMEG Citrus Juicer. Retro-inspired, the stainless steel strainer and reamer deliver high quality juices any time you want. With a 70-watt motor, anti-drip spout and anti-slip base, it’s a countertop appliance that prioritizes ease and style.

Neiman Marcus

neimanmarcus.com

@neimanmarcusatlanta

Breville Barista Touch Impress ($1,500)

Upgrade your coffee experience with an automatic touch system from Breville. It seamlessly guides even the most inexperienced coffee maker through an intuitive touch screen with personalized settings to make up to eight beverages. A three-second heat-up time, one-touch tamping system and alternative milk settings make this the ultimate way to start your morning.

Crate & Barrel

crateandbarrel.com

@crateandbarrel