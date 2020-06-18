HOT WHEELS

CHECK OUT THE LARGEST MONTHLY CAR SHOW ON THE CONTINENT

For well over a decade, car enthusiasts have congregated in the parking lot of Perimeter Mall the first Sunday of the month, bearing witness to automotive nirvana amidst a blitz of horsepower and rocket fuel. Today, the Caffeine and Octane Car Show is an international blockbuster, running at full throttle with spin-off events, a TV series on NBC Sports Network (broadcast in 65 countries) and a retail/dining destination coming to Sandy Springs.

“Since those early days when a handful of ‘car guys’ gathered over coffee to ogle each other’s rides, Caffeine and Octane has evolved into an integrated brand reaching automobile aficionados worldwide,” says Bruce Piefke, CEO and producer of the largest monthly car show in North America.

Revving up on July 5, the cruise-in features an eclectic showcase of around 2,500 vehicles of all makes and models, including vintage, muscle, high performance and exotic cars. “If it has wheels and a motor, you’ll find it here,” Piefke says. “You’re guaranteed to see something new at every show.”

Piefke’s latest venture, Caffeine and Octane at the Garage, is set to open this summer on Roswell Road in the North River Shopping Center with a coffee shop, restaurant, event space and TV studio. “It’s going to be a cool hangout for car guys and a fantastic family friendly establishment.”

CAFFEINE + OCTANE CAR SHOW

July 5, 8-11 a.m.

Free

Perimeter Mall

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody 30346

caffeineandoctane.com