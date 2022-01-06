Home Swank Home

Furniture store makes statement in Upper Westside.

Looking to spruce up the nest in the new year? Check out the dreamy designs at CB2, recently opened at Westside Provisions District. The 8,350-square-foot space features an eclectic blend of home furnishings and accessories, from an Imbu Boucle 5-piece sectional for $6,595 channeling midcentury vibes by musician Lenny Kravitz’s design company to a gallery-worthy Loki Lavender china dessert plate for $10.95 by British fashion designer Matthew Williamson.

Part of the international Crate & Barrel Holdings, the Atlanta store also offers free professional design services for customers, private shopping appointments and concierge services for trade members.

“Homes have become the places where we live, work and play. Our customers come to us to create a home that truly reflects their personal style,” says Ryan Turf, CB2 president. “Our Atlanta location is an open invitation to be inspired by a thoughtfully curated collection, paired with knowledgeable and design-forward associates.”

Thanks to an edgy mix of inventory, from global partners such as Studio Anansi and Mermelada Estudio to a small assortment of hand-selected vintage heirlooms, CB2 offers high-quality furniture at an approachable price point based on category and detail, Turf says. That includes reissued classics such as Paul McCobb’s midcentury designs that go for a fraction of the original sale value.

CB2

404.260.7264

cb2.com

@cb2