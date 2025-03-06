In late January, more than 400 guests filled The Carlyle in Buckhead to show their support for PAL, an initiative of the Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta.

Proceeds from “Havinagala,” the largest Jewish young adult fundraiser in the city, go directly to PAL, Atlanta’s only Jewish Big Brother/Big Sister program.

The evening included light bites and drinks by Avenue Catering Concepts, a 360 photo booth, a bucket raffle and music by Atlanta Fever Entertainment. A silent auction featured a signed Taylor Swift album, sports memorabilia and a number of experiences and vacations.

A highlight of the evening was Ilissa Paulen Feiler receiving the Joel Libowsky Big PAL of the Year award for her decade of volunteer service to the program.

The event raised more than $90,000 and was co-chaired by Devyn Edelstein and Hunter Goldberg, with Brooke Berman and Emma Rinzler serving as co-chairs emeritus.

