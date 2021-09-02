Harrison Design Leadership

Simply Buckhead
Atlanta-based Harrison Design recently announced a new management structure and shareholders.

Greg Palmer, Harrison Design’s recently announced president, opened the firm’s Naples office in 2017.
Appointments include Greg Palmer, principal architect of the firm’s Naples office, as president alongside Atlanta principal architect John Albanese as vice president and Atlanta principal Rick Hatch as secretary. Atlanta principal architect Bulent Baydar also joins the leadership team.

The managing principals represent 96 cumulative years of experience. The firm has also increased company shareholders, including Karen Ferguson, principal of interiors; Mark Hughes, principal architect; Nicolas Charbonneau, principal; Alan Williamson, principal architect; Emily Schickner, principal architect; and Betsy McBride, principal of interiors. The firm was established in Atlanta in 1991 by the late William H. Harrison.

It now has seven offices across the U.S.

harrisondesign.com

