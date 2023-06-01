GET GLOWING

PUT YOUR BEST FACE FORWARD AT NEW BUCKHEAD STUDIO.

Boosting beauty around the city, Faced The Facial Studio now has a third Atlanta location at Buckhead Village, offering expert skincare in a luxurious setting with customizable treatments, transparent pricing and flexible scheduling.

Services range from a 30-minute facial for $70 to a 50-minute Platinum HydraFacial for $285. The studio is open daily with extended weekday hours until 9 p.m.

“We work really hard to continuously deliver a client experience that balances result-driven treatments, professional guidance and upscale relaxation,” says founder/ CEO Ansley Bowman, who worked in the fashion industry before returning to her hometown of Atlanta in 2019 to launch Faced, sparked by her own skincare needs. “We are proud to have built a diverse clientele ranging from teenagers facing breakouts for the first time to the young professional who is a facial newbie to mature clientele wanting to focus on aging gracefully.”

Top treatments include LED light therapy that uses low wavelength lights to improve fine lines, wrinkles, redness, hyperpigmentation and acne; microdermabrasion, a deep exfoliation that resurfaces the top layer of dead skin cells and promotes new collagen; and lymphatic drainage, an anti-aging technique that detoxifies the skin and reduces puffiness while increasing collagen and elastin production.

“Our estheticians are here to provide professional grade treatments that our clients cannot perform at home to achieve changes and glowing results,” says Bowman, who recommends monthly facials and a seasonal HydraFacial (the perfect pre-event treatment with no downtime) for better complexions. “Maintaining a consistent skincare regime is key.”

Faced also carries an array of skincare brands, including iS Clinical, Augustinus Bader and Image Skincare, with membership discounts for products and treatments.

FACED THE FACIAL STUDIO

facedfacialstudio.com

@facedfacialstudio