Full STEAM Ahead

GET SCHOOLED IN SCIENCE OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM.

Amping up the wow factor in the interworkings of the world, the Atlanta Science Festival will ignite curious minds March 13-27 with 93 scheduled events, both virtual and in-person. The fact-fueled fun ranges from an app-based scavenger hunt and guided nature walks with scientists to cooking and coding workshops, a conservation game and science-themed plays.

“Our giant celebration of science helps kids, families and adults see the science in their everyday lives,” says Meisa Salaita, Ph.D., executive co-director and co-founder of Science ATL, which engineers the festival in partnership with local schools, museums, businesses, civic and community groups. “How we ‘get together’ may be a bit different in 2021, but I believe that the collective experience we have had facing this pandemic has served to highlight just how important science is in our lives, and what a difference it can make.”

Launched in 2014 with an annual outreach of 50,000, this year’s showcase will forego the Exploration Expo wrap at Piedmont Park due to COVID concerns but will continue bringing people together through the wonder of science.

ATLANTA SCIENCE FESTIVAL

March 13-27

atlantasciencefestival.org