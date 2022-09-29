Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the backdrop for the inaugural Full Plates, Full Hearts gala in late August that honored Sandy Springs resident Sheri Labovitz and Buckhead resident Liz Blake for their unwavering dedication to the cause: addressing hunger issues in the metro area. The event marked the nonprofit’s 17 years and laid out plans for the future. It kicked off with a cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a seated dinner created by stadium chef Matt Cooper. Guests were serenaded by a trio and inspired by videos and speeches designed to raise critical funding. And the event did just that, as the 350 guests contributed more than $600,000. Co-chairs Steve and Ann Cannon, along with Jack and Lynne Halpern, oversaw the event, while Dorian Denburg chaired the host committee.

PHOTOS: Chris Helton with John Klein Photography