FOOD NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2023

Miami-based doughnut shop The Salty Donut, which originated as a pop-up in 2015, is expanding to Atlanta with plans for a Buckhead location to open early this year.

Need a fix sooner? Krog District and West Midtown are slated for spring and summer openings.

saltydonut.com

With an original location in Virginia- Highland, Sea Salt Lounge has opened a second location on Howell Mill Road in Upper Westside. Stop by for a menu of fresh seafood (everything from fried lobster bites to crab cake sliders), live music and cocktails.

seasaltatl.com

Morty’s Meat & Supply debuted at The Village Dunwoody in December with a counter-service barbecue menu along with a selection of graband- go items and a daily special.

mortysmeatandsupply.com

BY Claire Ruhlin