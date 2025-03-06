ENDURING CHARM

A FOREVER HOME IN PEACHTREE HILLS CARRIES HISTORICAL PANACHE AND INTENTIONAL CHOICES!

When Nicole and Martin Connell decided to renovate their 1,200-square-foot, circa 1926 Peachtree Hills bungalow, they knew they wanted to incorporate as much of the original two-bedroom footprint as possible. “I have a deep appreciation for architecture and the timeless beauty of old Atlanta homes. From the moment we saw the front of the house, I wanted it to feel almost untouched by time,” Nicole says. After the 2022 renovation, the now three-story home includes four bedrooms and 4,000 square feet. From the outside in, the house reflects the Connells’ passion for travel and their love for Atlanta. The main floor is filled with architectural elements gathered from around the world. For example, the arched coffered entryway was inspired by a monument near the Louvre in Paris, while the dining room draws its charm from a lodge on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. “Every design choice was intentional, serving as a daily reminder of the memories we’ve created,” Nicole says. In the kitchen, she recalled her childhood home for the custom 9-foot island. “The turned, fluted spindle legs are replicas of the dining table I grew up with.”

The homeowner remembers spending hours researching 1920sinspired details. “I even looked up what size and style of crown molding would have been prevalent at the time.” The home’s front windows still feature the original early 1900s glass. While not the most energy efficient choice, this small decision to keep them was made to honor and preserve its authentic character. The facade also showcases original 100-year-old pine siding.

“For the addition that includes the sides and back of the home, I selected concrete composite siding that closely resembles the original pine,” Nicole says. This ensures the house feels cohesive and retains its historical charm while giving it the necessary contemporary updates. “Inside, we also kept the original fireplace.” she says. “You can still see the spot in the brick where a potbelly stove was once connected, a subtle but meaningful reminder of the home’s history.”

Entertainers at heart who have two young daughters, Evelyn, 4, and Loretta, 2, the Connells sought to add functionality and character to their residence. Built-in bookshelves with under-cabinet storage are around nearly every corner on the main level, and secret closets that open with the tap of a finger are clever additions, too.

In the kitchen hallway, three concealed cabinets blend seamlessly into the wall and look as though they are simply trimmed-out details. Once open, the far left closet reveals the home’s technology hub, the center showcases Martin’s extensive bourbon and record collection, and the right houses the girls’ toys. “We worked with Maggie Griffin of Maggie Griffin Design for guidance on paint colors and interior architectural details. Maggie’s expertise is behind the 42 square feet of hidden cabinet storage—one of my favorite features in the house,” Nicole says.

The space leads to one of the family’s most used spaces: a scullery they’ve dubbed “the blue kitchen.” The room features floor-to-ceiling cabinets painted Farrow & Ball Parma Gray and serves as a prep kitchen, coffee shop, cocktail bar and kids’ crafting corner, all in one. “It’s hosted countless hot chocolate dates with my daughters and is where I design florals for my former side hustle, Vine & Olive Design. I fell in love after seeing it in [influencer] Julia Berolzheimer’s kitchen on social media. I knew instantly it had to be part of my own home,” Nicole says. The ceiling is covered with a floral Lee Jofa wallpaper that complements the blue and adds a dash of femininity to the space.

A guest room and en suite bath covered in Kravet grasscloth and trimmed in Antique Pewter by Benjamin Moore rounds out the main level. The spacious room exudes serenity and warmth, and was inspired by another one of the family’s favorite vacation spots, The Lodge at Sea Island. “I knew I wanted to recreate that feeling; I even modeled the sink after the ones there,” Nicole says.

Upstairs, the open library and playroom also draw inspiration from Sea Island. “The River Bar is one of my favorite restaurants, so I chose to cover this room in rich wood paneling,” Nicole says of the room that’s a preferred spot for reading books or playing. She plans to transition it to a more mature teenage space as the kids grow.

Down the hall are the girls’ rooms, divided by a Jack-and-Jill bath. Loretta’s room features a lattice ceiling that Nicole says was more of a project than she anticipated, “I thought it was going to be so simple, but that took several dedicated contractor days.” The worth-it result is a visually interesting, timeless look.

In Evelyn’s room, the star of the space is an antique bed on casters over which hangs a collection of antique plates and sconces. “I love going to estate sales and browsing antique stores. The platter is from Peachtree Battle Antiques, and the bow shelves are from Shop Curated Birmingham,” Nicole says.

The primary bedroom is a warm oasis opposite the kids’ rooms. A rice bed with a low mattress from Charlotte & Ivy in Virginia gives the look of an antique piece while other inherited furniture rounds out the space. For example, Nicole refinished the sideboard-turned-dresser that was passed down from her in-laws. The spa-like bathroom features a free-standing tub and an antique chandelier hanging overhead. “My grandfather is an electrician in Birmingham, so he has all of these antique chandeliers from grand estates in his workshop. I had to bring this one home with me,” she says.

This attention to detail makes a home come alive, and for Nicole, when guests notice those small choices, it’s the ultimate compliment. “I once had a friend admire our doorstops, which we found at House of Antique Hardware. These small touches come together to create a beautifully curated space where every detail contributes to the overall warmth and charm.”

PHOTOS: Patrick Heagney