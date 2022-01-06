EDITOR’S CORNER – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2022

I don’t dare make new year’s resolutions for fear of failure. Instead, I keep to-do lists and a Google calendar that harbor my plans for healthier next steps and life goals year-round.

The start of a new year inherently brings with it an air of “anything can happen,” of hope, of a new beginning, and that’s exciting.

After a busy and oftentimes stressful holiday season, this issue brings you stories that will hopefully inspire selfcare, wellbeing, adventure and positivity on your 2022 journey. If exploring new beauty is top of mind, don’t miss what Senior Contributing Editor Jennifer Bradley Franklin, Publisher Joanne Hayes and I found out when we tried a few treatments aimed at rejuvenating skin. If healthier swaps are on your list, discover Lauren Finney Harden’s roundup of vitamin-boosted non-alcoholic drinks and my Wellness piece on choosing better supplements. If mindfulness is your new jam, read how Jeff and Callie Dauler lead life with gratitude in Michael Jacob’s On Stage story. And if getting out of the house to explore more in The A and beyond is top priority, then check out Angela Hansberger’s coverage of author Amanda Plumb’s new book about our city’s incredible eateries as well as our travel stories on Sedona, Tallahassee and Atlanta’s new Epicurean Hotel.

And because living well extends beyond oneself and into your home and community, our January cover feature focuses on sustainability. Find valuable tips in Jill Becker’s interview with Wellness Within Your Walls’ founder about ways to avoid toxins in your house and Michael Jacobs’ curated advice from interior designers and home builders on creating a greener home. Also gain an understanding of local recycling rules and more.

Whether you make resolutions or not, we’re here to cheer you on for a happy, healthy new year!

Warmly, Karina