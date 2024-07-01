Making aesthetics accessible.

Dr. Yolanda Scott, the woman behind Brookhaven’s Skin Suite MedSpa, has gifted hands. She confidently works on wrinkles, creases and more on some of the most sensitive parts of the human body. “I tell my patients I have the best hands for this,” she says, alluding to her unconventional path to aesthetics. “I am going to do exactly what should be done because I’m really good at what I do, and I love what I do. ”

Scott, a board-certified physician, began her career in 2015 in interventional spine and pain management. During this time, she completed additional training to treat migraines therapeutically with Botox. “The patients I treated were happy, not only because their migraines went away but also because their faces looked great,” she says. The two-for-one success inspired her to lean deeper into aesthetics.

After her youngest daughter was born in 2017 the mother of three found herself on a postpartum health journey. “My body looked great, but my face didn’t match how I felt or how my body looked,” Scott says. She sought Botox, a treatment that created an immediate confidence boost. “I knew I wanted to do that for other people, too.” Armed with a firm grasp on the medical use for Botox, filler and hyaluronic acids commonly used for joint injections, Scott’s goal was to learn the subtle nuances of aesthetics and product selection.

Unlike traditional family medicine or other medical specialties, there isn’t yet a universal standard for aesthetic education. Instead, interested parties are certified. Scott strives to set her standards higher with intention. Products and equipment are researched and tested by Scott, and transparency is one of her core values. “I will never sell or advertise something that I don’t trust or don’t know much about, and I’m not going to try to get you to do services that you don’t need,” she says.

Skin Suite is a warm, welcoming and safe place, she says. “I approach this field from an honest standpoint, and I like developing long-term relationships with my clients.” As such, she says privacy and discretion are important to her, so clients rarely have overlapping appointments. Above all, Scott’s goal is to educate others, whether or not they are her clients. Aesthetics, she says, are not just for high-end or elite patients; they should be accessible to all. “I’m very honest about my own journey, so more people will feel comfortable with it, too,” she says.

She regularly pushes herself to learn more about the growing industry to stay on the cutting edge of new technology. Currently, her focus is on utilizing stem cell treatments to increase Botox longevity. “During my training in pain management, we were able to use platelet-rich plasma to help with joint pain. We use that in aesthetics, too, but now we’re starting to get a little bit more savvy with it and are starting to look to different types of regenerative medicines.”

As for fear of getting started or looking stereotypically frozen or without emotion after treatment, Scott is quick to put concerns to rest. “Now we’re a lot softer, and we’re a lot better [at aesthetics],” she says. “The goal is to look like yourself but like you had a good rest, so you look more refreshed in a natural way.”

