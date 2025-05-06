TREATING MENOPAUSE SYMPTOMS: WHY A WHOLE-WOMAN APPROACH TO CARE IS YOUR BEST OPTION FOR RELIEF

As women, we’ve powered through the pain of periods for years. Reaching menopause means we can finally say goodbye to the endless cramps, PMS, and migraines. Unfortunately, there’s a whole new line-up of life-altering symptoms waiting to greet us.

Managing “the change” often requires medical intervention to relieve menopause side effects, including hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue, and low libido. While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is commonly prescribed to patients experiencing perimenopause and menopause, taking a more comprehensive approach to care that supports the mind, body, and spirit can improve your quality of life.

“HRT is a highly effective treatment, but it’s just one step in helping women cope with the emotional and physical challenges of menopause,” said Dr. Fonda Martin, board-certified gynecologist, certified menopause practitioner, and founder of BoutiqueGYN in Atlanta. “When used in combination with HRT, alternative treatments, lifestyle modifications, and counseling all have a significant impact on a patient’s overall wellness.”

The best treatment for menopause starts with conversation. With a free 15-minute discovery call with Dr. Martin, you can discuss your concerns and determine if comprehensive care is the right course of action for you.

Navigating Your Mid-Life Journey

During menopause, lower hormone levels disrupt all areas of the body, not just the reproductive system. That’s why women going through the change may experience anything from brain fog and headaches to weight gain and insomnia.

To manage all aspects of menopause, a holistic approach to care that blends evidence-based medical care and complementary therapies can help you feel like your best self – happier, healthier, and empowered. At BoutiqueGYN, Dr. Martin specializes in a variety of whole-woman services for perimenopause and menopause, including:

HRT – Available in patches, pills, creams, or gels, HRT brings levels of estrogen and progesterone back in balance. It can also lower your risk of osteoporosis and heart disease – two major concerns for women in their 50s and 60s.

– Available in patches, pills, creams, or gels, HRT brings levels of estrogen and progesterone back in balance. It can also lower your risk of osteoporosis and heart disease – two major concerns for women in their 50s and 60s. Sexual health and wellness – More than 50% of menopausal women struggle with low libido and painful intercourse. By combining pelvic floor therapy and psychosexual counseling with HRT, Dr. Martin can help improve your sexual function and desire.

– More than 50% of menopausal women struggle with low libido and painful intercourse. By combining pelvic floor therapy and psychosexual counseling with HRT, Dr. Martin can help improve your sexual function and desire. Medical weight management – Even when following healthy habits, you may need extra help to offset the challenges menopause puts on your metabolism. Together, metabolic testing, prescription weight loss medications, nutritional counseling, and HRT support healthy and sustainable weight loss.

– Even when following healthy habits, you may need extra help to offset the challenges menopause puts on your metabolism. Together, metabolic testing, prescription weight loss medications, nutritional counseling, and HRT support healthy and sustainable weight loss. Non-Hormonal Therapies – Complementary treatments, including herbal supplements, acupuncture, massage, lifestyle modification programs, and cognitive-behavioral 2 therapy, can reduce the severity of menopause symptoms and help you approach this life change with confidence and joy.

According to Dr. Martin, for many women, the biggest obstacles to treatment are providers who either dismiss their symptoms or simply prescribe medication without understanding their goals, lifestyle, and challenges.

“Because menopause is such a complex condition, there’s no magic pill to manage it,” she explained. “HRT is an excellent option to help with the physical symptoms of menopause, but women truly thrive when medical providers take the time to listen to their concerns and custom tailor a holistic care plan that helps them live their best mid-life.”

If you are experiencing signs of perimenopause or menopause, you are invited to schedule a free 15-minute consultation with Dr. Martin. Because BoutiqueGYN is a concierge, membership-based practice, you’ll benefit from longer visits, direct access to your provider, and ongoing communication that delivers better outcomes from your first visit.

