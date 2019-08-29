Atlanta’s oldest and largest locally-owned and -operated residential real estate firm is expanding its reach.

BY: Giannina S. Bedford

Buckheadbased Dorsey Alston Realtors plans to open its first intown office in Virginia- Highland later this year. The firm recently closed on the purchase of a 1919 building on North Highland Avenue that formerly housed Harvest Restaurant and La Raine’s Bridal Boutique. The company, which already has offices in Buckhead and East Cobb, is responding to the national trend of homeowners moving back to the urban core. dorseyalston.com

Thirteen years after founding Huff Harrington Fine Art and eight years after the launch of Huff Harrington Home, both in Buckhead, Ann Huff and Meg Harrington have started a full-service interior design business. Huff Harrington Design offers whole-home design and space planning, as well as individual space enhancement. huffharrington.com

Congratulations to Karen Ferguson, who was recently honored as Residential Designer of the Year at the 2019 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards presented in part by the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. Ferguson is the director of interior design at Buckhead-based Harrison Design. harrisondesign.com