DESIGN NEWS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2020

Congratulations to the winners of ADAC’s 2020 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards: Melanie Turner Interiors (Atlanta), residential design; Blackberry Farm Design (Walland, Tennessee), contract design; Summerour Architects (Atlanta), architecture. The winners, announced virtually Sept. 24, were selected from 18 finalists within the Southeast who were hand-selected by a panel of three judges including Veranda Editor in Chief Steele Marcoux, designer Alessandra Branca and architect Andrew Oyen.

For a little help this season, call on The Tradition Co. to deliver, set up, take down and recycle your Christmas tree. Select your Fraser fir online and the Jackson County, North Carolina based company sends a masked team of two to do all the heavy lifting. For more information, visit traditioncompany.com/holidays-christmasservices-atlanta

Award-winning Peachtree Hills-based designer Beth Webb of Beth Webb Interiors has launched a new collection with luxury lighting, furniture and decorative accessories brand Arteriors. The 34-piece collection, which includes an assortment of lighting, accessories and accent furniture, is said to add a “feminine perspective” to the greater Arteriors line with its texture, serene tones and versatility. Webb’s first home collection is available at arteriorshome.com.