Over the last five years, the annual Believe Ball has raised almost $5 million for CURE Childhood Cancer, which helps fund pediatric cancer research and provides support to local patients and their families.

This year’s gala, which took place at The St. Regis in Buckhead, raised another $1.4 million. The 600 attendees dined on a gourmet three-course meal, danced to the sounds of the band Moontower and bid on silent auction items that included diamond clover earrings from Brown & Co. Jewelers, tickets to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and an autographed Herschel Walker helmet. They also heard the brave and touching story of LeeAnna and Benji Hollis, whose daughter, Anna Charles, succumbed to acute myeloid leukemia at age 6. Another inspirational family, Eric and Claudeen Lindberg and their daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Michael Gearon, was presented the Ragab Spirit of Home Award for their more than 35 years of devotion to CURE and its causes.

Photos: Lynn Crow