We’ve got the Beat

SUMMER CONCERTS CRANKING UP AROUND TOWN.

Concert season is back in full swing at outdoor venues in and near Buckhead. Head to Cadence Bank Amphitheatre to catch Wilco on Aug. 14 and John Legend on Aug. 15. The Chastain Park venue offers performances in a lush green setting with lawn and table seating.

In Sandy Springs, music lovers can enjoy a double shot of alfresco entertainment at two series. The lineup at Concerts by the Springs at Heritage Amphitheatre includes 7 Sharp 9 on July 11 and Head Games (Foreigner tribute) on Aug. 8. City Green Live at City Springs features the Tribute-A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band on July 23 with lawn seating and ticketed tables ($40-$60). A limited number of free tickets are available in pods of four for each series. Dunwoody is also presenting Groovin’ on the Green at Brook Run Park Amphitheater this summer with limited attendance. The next concert is scheduled for July 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

DETAILS

Brook Run Park Amphitheatre

4770 North Peachtree Road

Dunwoody 30338

dunwoodyga.gov

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

4469 Stella Drive N.W.

Atlanta 30327

chastainparkamp.com

City Springs

1 Galambos Way

Heritage Amphitheatre,

6110 Bluestone Road

Sandy Springs 30328

citysprings.com