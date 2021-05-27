Take me to the River

CANOE SERVES UP LIVE MUSIC BY THE CHATTAHOOCHEE.

Savor sweet summer nights on the banks of the Chattahoochee River with live music and libations at Canoe’s free outdoor concert series every Wednesday in June.

Featuring an eclectic mix of bluegrass, gypsy jazz, roots and rockabilly, the line-up of local musicians includes Bluegrass Flashmob (June 2), Slow Parade (June 9), Kate and Corey (June 16), Smokey’s Farmland Band (June 23) and Battlefield Collective (June 30). Sip signature cocktails, beer and wine from the River Bar in the scenic surrounds or make dinner reservations to enjoy seasonal cuisine by Executive Chef Matthew Basford.

“Canoe’s Chattahoochee Concert Series is a wonderful tradition we have cherished with our guests for the past decade,” says General Manager Vincent Palermo. “It gives guests one more opportunity to visit us for a relaxing evening after work with great local talent.”

CHATTAHOOCHEE CONCERT SERIES

June, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays

Canoe

4199 Paces Ferry Road

Atlanta 30339

770.432.2663

canoeatl.com