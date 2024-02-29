SAYING I DO

Simply Buckhead

by
February 29, 2024
Weddings are a time for joining two people (and two families!), each with their own unique styles, preferences, habits and goals. If there ever were a time to make a strong statement that showcases the essence of one’s personality, a wedding is it. From the all-important engagement ring and the attire the wedding party will wear to a special location in which to say “I do” and making guests feel included in the festivities, a myriad of decisions goes into planning memorable nuptials. Good news: A host of expert resources exist right in our backyard to make every element reflect the couple at the heart of the celebration.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows

