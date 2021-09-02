Putting on the Ritz

BUCKHEAD CONSIGNMENT SHOP OFFERS LUXE LOOKS FOR LESS
From a Michael Kors handbag and Vera Wang gown to an Hermès horse blanket and Murano glass bowl, designer deals are up for grabs at The RealReal in Buckhead. It’s the newest brick-and-mortar location of the national consignment company, billed as the world’s largest marketplace for luxury resale goods and backed by a fully authenticated guarantee.
“Everything in the store is for sale down to the furniture and art, and we refresh items daily, meaning each visit is a new opportunity to find one-of-akind treasures,” says Ketoria Holmes, head of shop for The RealReal Atlanta. “We’re able to connect our community directly with experts for convenient curbside drop-offs or one-on-one valuation meetings, and customers can see and try on pieces from a wide range of luxury brands in person.”
The business model is a win-win strategy for buyers and sellers. Shoppers can score top-quality merchandise at reduced prices, and consigners can monetize items no longer being used. In-store repair and alteration services for apparel, shoes, bags, fine jewelry and watches keep goods in circulation and out of landfills.
“The pandemic has heightened environmental consciousness for many consumers, and many people are now making concrete changes to live more sustainably,” Holmes says. “We’re also in a time when personal style reigns supreme; people are shopping for pieces that feel unique and special to them.”
THE REALREAL
Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun., noon-6 p.m.
3073 Peachtree Road, Suite 100
Atlanta 30326
therealreal.com
