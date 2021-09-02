PUMPKIN PERFECT

Pumpkin season has arrived, and Atlanta’s plant-based protein company, Tejari, brings back its organic Pumpkin Spice protein, made in collaboration with Scout the City.

Find it, along with other Tejari flavors, locally at Stellar Bodies in Buckhead. At home, whip up these no-bake pumpkin spice latte protein balls, developed with celebrity pastry chef Heather Wong.

No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Latte Protein Balls

Makes 15-18 two-bite cookie balls

1 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/3 cup creamy almond butter

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons honey or date syrup

1 teaspoon instant espresso

+ 2 tablespoons boiling water

¼ cup Tejari Pumpkin Protein Powder

2 tablespoons flaxseed meal

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoons mini dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

In a mixing bowl, combine almond butter, pumpkin puree, honey, espresso, vanilla extract; stir together. Add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until fully combined. Use a cookie scoop to portion out the mixture and roll into balls using your hands. Store in an airtight container.

Tejari

tejariandco.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin